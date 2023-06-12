LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of bank executive killed in a Louisville mass shooting are in support of California Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposed 28th amendment.
Tommy Elliott, Old National Bank's senior vice president, was killed when a gunman opened fire in a downtown Louisville office on April 10. Elliott was well known in local and state Democratic circles. Elliott also was a past chair of the Kentucky Retirement Systems Board of Trustees. He also served on several Greater Louisville Inc. chamber of commerce committee and was involved in its fundraising efforts over the years, according to GLI.
In a news release on Monday, the Elliott family said it stands united in support of Newsom's proposed 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The amendment seeks to introduce comprehensive gun safety measures into law. The law would require universal background checks, raise the firearm purchase age to 21, institute a firearm purchase waiting period and bar civilians purchasing assault weapons.
"Governor Newsom's proposal represents a significant step towards preventing future tragedies like the one that unfolded in Louisville," the Elliott family said.
The family asks legislators at the state and federal levels to rally behind the proposed 28th amendment.
