LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of one of the victims in the 2018 fatal shooting at a Jeffersontown Kroger is now suing the grocery chain.
The family of Maurice Stallard has filed a lawsuit against Kroger and Gregory Bush, the man accused of carrying out the shooting on Oct. 24, 2018, to be compensated for pain and suffering, legal fees and punitive damages.
The suit claims Kroger allowed Bush to enter the store with a gun and did nothing to prevent the shooting that killed Stallard, who was shopping with his grandson, and Vickie Lee Jones.
"The Kroger Co.'s decision to allow customers to carry firearms on its property and inside of its stores occurred not only with knowledge of dozens of incidents of shooting and firearm murders at its stores, but also in spite of a nationwide petition and protest for it to stop allowing firearms on its property and inside of its stores," the lawsuit claims.
Bush, who is charged with federal hates crimes, was ruled incompetent to stand trial on May 9. After a 60-day stay with forced medication at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange, Kentucky, however, he was ruled competent on July 24.
A judge will hear from KCPC staff and other witnesses before making the final ruling on Bush's competency at a hearing scheduled for Oct. 31.
Kroger spokeswoman Erin Grant offered a brief statement on the lawsuit, extending "our deepest sympathies to the families affected by this senseless violence," but she said the company doesn't comment on pending litigation.
