LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a woman killed when a natural gas pipeline exploded in Lincoln County, Kentucky, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the companies associated with the pipeline.
The lawsuit representing the family of Lisa Derringer, 58, alleges the pipeline's owner, Canada-based Enbridge, and other associated companies failed to properly supervise crews, properly train employees and properly inspect and monitor equipment. The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and monetary damages of more than $1 million.
The early morning explosion on Aug. 1 killed Derringer, who was found outside her home, and injured five other residents living closest to the blast. It also set off a massive fire that destroyed several homes and buildings, scorched the ground over hundreds of feet, burned through cars, turned yards black and destroyed some nearby railroad tracks.
Federal investigators were in Lincoln County earlier in September to determine how the public's health has been affected by the explosion.
