LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal investigators were in Lincoln County, Kentucky, Monday, to determine how the public's health has been affected by the Aug. 1 natural gas pipeline explosion.
The explosion killed 58-year-old Lisa Derringer and injured five other residents.
A team from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined with local and state health officials to interview first responders who were at the scene, as well as residents who live near the area, according to a news release.
Investigators hope the interviews will clarify the extent to which the explosion affected the health of those in the area.
The team arrived on Sept. 5.
"Interview teams will go to residents' homes," the news release states. "Team members will be wearing vests identifying themselves as part of the 'Public Health Response Team.' Three separate attempts will be made at each home, and the team will have a call back number if residents are not home."
