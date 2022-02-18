LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man recently filed a missing persons report with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, saying he hadn't seen his granddaughter, 4-year-old Serenity McKinney, since Christmas Eve of 2020.
Family members said they spoke with Serenity over the phone about eight months ago, but since then, they've had no contact with the child.
"This was not what we expected," said Aundria Wainscott, Serenity's step-grandmother. "I expected to go file the missing persons report and get a call that they found her. Not in no way shape or form did I believe she was missing. We just needed to make sure she was OK, because nobody had heard from her."
Weeks have now passed, and the search continues. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said Serenity's mother, Catherine McKinney, was found in Jefferson County but had not been cooperating with the investigation. Not long after, she and her boyfriend, Dakota Hill, were arrested in Colby, Kansas. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said the couple was charged with custodial interference.
Family members have held vigils and passed out flyers with Serenity's picture, hoping someone who has seen the 4-year-old will come forward.
"Even if it's just the smallest thing, call it in," Wainscott said. "The police are following every lead possible to find Serenity, and we just want to keep her name and her story out there so we can find her."
Serenity's paternal grandmother, Melody Roller, has travelled from states away to help search. She lives in Florida but said she'll stay in Kentucky as long as it takes to get answers.
"We don't know where Serenity is," Roller said. "We can't guarantee that she's still in Kentucky. We don't know.
"It is just killing me. We need to find her. High and low. We just need to search high and low."
Roller described Serenity as her "joy" and is asking anyone who has seen the little girl to contact police.
"At this point, we just want her home," Wainscott said. "We're just concerned for her safety."
Anyone with information about where Serenity might be is asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office by calling 502-633-4324.
