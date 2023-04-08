LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a man who was hit by a car in downtown Louisville released balloons in his honor on Saturday.
Vinnie Jacoway, 34, was hit in downtown Louisville at the intersection of Third and Jefferson streets while walking across the crosswalk in January. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
This week, Louisville Metro Police arrested 19-year-old Angelo Collier in connection with the hit-and-run. Police said Jacoway was hit by a stolen car. LMPD believes Collier ditched the car near the Henry Greene apartment complex just a few blocks away from the scene.
LMPD shared surveillance video of the person they believe was Collier running from the car.
Family members said a weight was lifted off their shoulders when they heard someone had been arrested.
"They finally caught the guy, and we just wanted to do a little release for him to let him know that justice is coming," said Joyce Jacoway, Jacoway's mother. " It's going to be here sooner or later, but we know it's going to be a long road ahead."
Collier is expected to be in court next week.
