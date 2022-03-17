LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Cardinal Basketball fans are not the only ones excited about the return of Kenny Payne.
The people who helped hang to national championship banners at the KFC YUM! Center are also celebrating.
Thursday afternoon, dozens of people called into the Jerry Eaves Sports Radio Show to share their thoughts and opinions about the University of Louisville's plans to hire Kenny Payne to lead the Cards.
"Mark, before I get into it, give me your opinion," Eaves said.
Eaves was joined by Hall of Fame wide receiver Mark Clayton, who played for the University of Louisville and spent 10 years in the NFL.
"I am happy for Kenny. I know this is long-awaited," said Clayton.
In addition to hosting his radio show, Eaves helped hang the 1980 National Championship banner for the Cards, played and coached in the NBA, and is head coach of the men's basketball team at Simmons College of Kentucky.
"I'm telling all my listeners, I'm going to look Kenny Payne square in the eyes and tell him," said Eaves. "If the school doesn't, I'm going to. I swear to you."
Eaves is also still in contact with Payne and shared a very direct conversation he plans to have with his friend.
"I am going to tell him the No.1 thing, you must respect that position and you must show respect to the university. You have to honor it. It must be with integrity and character. We can't have any more issues.
You're responsible for your behavior, your behavior is a reflection on everybody in this city. If you can't handle it, don't take the job," he said.
Payne was a member of U of L's 1986 National Championship team. Since retiring from the NBA, he has been an assistant coach at UK and most recently, the New York Knicks. But Eaves said Payne is ready to come home.
"He's always had an interest in (the) University of Louisville job. It's a job that he's wanted for a long time. He's an alumnus here, he's a great person and it's a great fit."
Some of Payne's former teammates are also looking forward to his return.
”The players got together and we wanted to talk about who we wanted to coach and we always wanted Kenny to be the coach. But we also just wanted someone that can bring relevance back to the program," said Derwin Webb, former University of Louisville basketball player. "Someone who's going to run the program the right way. And obviously, Kenny is that person."
Webb is also a family court judge and played one season with Payne at the University of Louisville. He is one of at least a dozen former Cardinal basketball players who live in the Metro Louisville area.
Webb said it is a very close-knit group.
Thursday afternoon, cardinal legends Wiley Brown, Milt Wagner, Robbie Valentine, and Chris West met for lunch at Bearno's Pizza by the bridge and shared their excitement about their former teammate coming back to Louisville.
"Hiring Kenny Payne is the right time and the best time. Louisville needed a win. Not the team, not the university, the city," said Robbie Valentine, of the 1986 National Championship team. "And you put it all together, it's gonna be something special."
"To have one of our own here, to be the head coach at the University of Louisville. I mean, someone that knows what it takes to get to that championship, that's been through it with us and knows what it takes, I think it's very great for our city and the University of Louisville," said Milt Wagner, a standout on the 1986 National Championship team.
When Payne is introduced as the new head coach on Friday, his former teammates plan to be by his side.
