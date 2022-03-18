LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new café in NuLu is bringing the farm straight to the table.
Lodgic Everyday Community just relaunched its café as Everyday Kitchen Café. The restaurant will offer modern comfort food for breakfast and lunch, while the full-service restaurant, Everyday Kitchen, will offer more complex meals during dinner.
The chef at the café said a big part of the mission is helping charity.
"Whether you're spending pennies, dollars, whatever you're bringing into the building, that goes back to our kids in need," Mike Wajda said.
Mooseheart International houses children and teens in need, helping to put them through college.
Everyday Kitchen Café is also offering Farmhouse Meal Kits to-go that feed up to four people. Each meal kit comes with a rotisserie chicken.
