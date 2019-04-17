LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many drivers aren’t happy about the layout of I-264 East between Taylorsville Road and Breckenridge Lane.
One person died in a crash that involved three vehicles Wednesday morning just before the ramp to Breckenridge Lane from the Watterson Expressway.
“Getting on to the highway and then merging safely, it’s a pain,” said Jeff Curtis, who works at Paul’s Fruit Market on Taylorsville Road. “I mean, it’s not cool.”
Several drivers are voicing their frustrations with the way that particular section of interstate is laid out, many citing the difficulty of merging east onto the Watterson after the Taylorsville Road exit due to the close proximity of the Breckenridge Lane ramp.
“There’s two lanes you have to cross over to get on the Watterson, and if you don’t know it’s there the first time, it’s pretty dangerous," said Wesley Sanford, who often drives that section of the expressway. “The second time you notice it, it’s still dangerous.”
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of Wednesday's fatal crash, and there’s no surefire evidence that the issues other drivers are facing is what caused that wreck. Nonetheless, multiple drivers say that roughly mile-long section of the Watterson is one of the most dangerous areas of the expressway.
“In the heavy traffic period, it’s really wicked, because cars are trying to come to the right, and I’m trying to go to the left,” Carl Breitentstein said.
Though drivers are seemingly frustrated with the current situation of I-264 East at Breckenridge Lane, a spokesperson with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said they have looked at other options but fear a change would make matters worse on Breckinridge Lane and Taylorsville Road. The spokesperson added that it’s important for drivers to realize if they’re unable to merge through both lanes to continue east, a thru lane is available that will put them back on I-265 East following the Breckenridge Lane exit.
Many motorists are hoping to soon see some kind of change to that area.
“I’m not a traffic expert, but I know it’s a dangerous intersection,” Sanford said.
