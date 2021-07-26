LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 12-year-old boy is recovering after being hit by gunfire that flew into his home late last month.
Terrell Smith said his son, Terrell Smith Jr., was playing video games when bullets starting coming into their apartment at Dunwoody Court.
"It's the date I'll never forget. It was June 27," Smith said. "I guess as they were driving by, they just started shooting randomly, and bullets flew through the house."
Smith said he was trying to get to his son and realized 12-year-old Terrell had been hit in the leg.
"I took of piece of his clothing and made a tourniquet around his leg to try to stop the bleeding," he said.
Terrell is now working on his recovery. Community activist Christopher 2X said Terrell is joining the Future Healers program, which works to end violence in the city.
"It is really harsh to do this to someone cause you never know," Terrell said. "I got lucky, but you know, maybe you could catch a baby in the crossfire that never got to experience life or it could've been worse."
His father said the impact has been tough both physically and emotionally for his son.
"He just wants to feel like he's safe, that he'll be all right in his own home," Smith said. "That's what he wants to feel like."
Terrell isn't the first or most recent child in Louisville to experience something like this. Just last week, Louisville Metro Police said a 12-year-old and 5-year-old were hurt after a stray bullet flew into a home in the Newburg area. Also back in March, LMPD said a 15-year-old was hit by a bullet that came through her bedroom window at home on Vermont Avenue.
The father/son pair is now speaking out against gun violence.
"Life is precious," Smith said. "Once life is gone it's gone, you can't get it back. So think twice before you do what you're doing."
