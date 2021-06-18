LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As Indiana ends its participation in federal unemployment insurance programs, some people who applied for those benefits could still be owed months of back pay.
The federal unemployment insurance programs provided an additional $300 per week to jobless claimants nationwide, but Hoosiers are no longer eligible on June 19. FOX 59 News in Indianapolis reported that some Indiana residents' weekly unemployment payments are on hold.
The Hoosiers with vouchers on hold are waiting for investigation and approval from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Peggy Newman, an Indiana resident, said her case remains under investigation after she applied in March.
"I just reach out to them at least twice a week trying to get some kind of an answer and I've asked for somebody higher up to give me a call back and I just don't get anywhere," Newman told FOX 59.
In an email, a spokesperson from the Department of Workforce Development said "roughly 88% of unprocessed claims have indicators of fraud."
Earlier this week, a joint civil lawsuit was filed against Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's decision to end Indiana's extended unemployment benefits. Indiana Legal Services is filing a lawsuit in conjunction with Macey Swanson Hicks & Sauer law firm.
