LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency set up two mobile registration trailers Wednesday in western Kentucky to serve victims of Saturday's destructive tornadoes.
The two FEMA units are up and running in Mayfield and Dawson Springs, two of the towns hit hardest by the storm:
- First Baptist Church, 960 Industrial Road, Dawson Springs, Ky. 42408
- Mayfield Plaza, 1102 Paris Road, Mayfield, Ky. 42066
Each mobile unit is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.
If anyone is unable to visit one of the centers but needs FEMA assistance, click here to apply, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. When you apply, you'll need to provide:
- A current phone number where you can be contacted
- Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying
- Your Social Security Number
- A general list of damage and losses
- Banking information if you choose direct deposit
- If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name
The deadline for applications is Feb. 11, 2022.
To find out how you can help victims of the tornadoes, click here.
