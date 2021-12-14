DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Dawson Springs community has been overwhelmed with support as those who lost everything begin to pick up the pieces.

One Louisville family's desire to help is making a major impact — their donations of clothing and supplies for tornado victims filling two buildings at Dunn Missionary Baptist Church.

"We turned the corner and it was just gone. The town was gone," said Suzanne Jenkins, describing a scene of devastation in Dawson Springs. "It was unlike anything I've ever seen or experienced."

Jenkins is from Louisville, but was visiting family Friday evening and rode out the storms, never expecting to wake up and find the town destroyed.

"Seeing pictures on the news or, you know, hearing stories — it doesn't do anything justice," she said. "We're having to climb over debris to get to people's houses to see if they were there and, you know, a lot of times getting not the news that we wanted."

Searching through the wreckage and rubble, Jenkins knew she had to do more and put out a call for help to get much-needed supplies to those who lost everything.

"My husband made a post on our Facebook page and when we came home, our entire front porch was full," she said.

The donations from friends and family in Louisville just kept on coming.

"That night we had a line of cars out front our house, from our neighbors and people from our parent's church bringing it by," said Jenkins.

The volume of the donations was so large, they've filled up two buildings at Dunn Missionary Baptist Church

"It warms the soul to see the love that people are pouring into this community," Pastor Jeremy Jussup said.

Jussup said the donations will go directly to people in need.