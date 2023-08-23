LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville bowling alley will host one more tournament before it closes for good.
A farewell tournament is scheduled to happen on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Fern Valley Strike & Spare.
The entry fee for Saturday's tournament is $45, and a maximum of 168 players can bowl.
The tournament is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.
Fern Valley Strike & Spare will close for good on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, after 22 years in business. The property owners said a gas station, like RaceTrac or Wawa, could take the bowling alley's place.
"We sold it to a developer to be one of the two: RaceTrac or Wawa," said building co-owner Chris Thieneman. "My father built the building 50 years ago, and it would've been really nice to keep it in the bowling business, but they couldn't afford it."
The building owners have a contract for a developer, but the city has to approve the development plans. That could take up to a year.
