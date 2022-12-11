LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's studio typically produces over 57 hours of newscasts during a week, but on Sunday, it turned into a film set.
The cast and film crew of a new movie called "Hashtag Proposal" worked in the studio for several hours. The scene they were filming for the romantic comedy was a possible wedding on a fictitious television show called "The Gab."
"We have all kinds of twists and turns in this and it's a really sweet film, we're very excited," director Sam Irvin said.
Dozens of crew members participated in the shoot. Irvin, who started his career on the set of "The Fury," has directed dozens of Showtime, Lifetime and Hallmark films.
Irvin said he enjoys working in Louisville.
"It's just a great place, we got great locations," Irvin said. "Everyone is so friendly and thrilled and happy for us to be shooting in their different locations. There's a lot of great local talent. There's a lot of great local crew members, so it's just the perfect spot for us."
Irvin also recently released a book titled "I Was a Teenage Monster Hunter." It recounts interviews Irvin had with Vincent Price, Christopher Lee and other famous actors over the course of his career with more than 600 photos.
Cassandra Peterson, also known as Elvira, wrote the forward.
"This book collects all of those vintage interviews, and I talk about behind the scenes of how I got them, and it's a really fun book," Irvin said.
All profits from the book go to the Trevor Project, an organization that supports young members of the LGBTQ community.
