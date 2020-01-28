LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire destroyed a historic church building in Hardin County late Monday night.
The church had recently been renovated and converted into a wedding and event venue called The Cecilian Chapel. Anna Akins, the venue's owner, said the sanctuary of The Cecilian Chapel was originally built in 1902. Church members worshiped there until 2014. After that, the building sat vacant until 2017 when Akins and her husband purchased the building.
"We wanted to restore it and bring it back to the community," Akins said.
She stood in the church parking lot in disbelief Tuesday morning as friends and community members came to comfort her. She said the renovation took two and a half years, and they just celebrated a grand opening in September 2019.
"The community really loves this little church," Akins said. "It's a very important part of the community."
The venue had already been booked for several events including birthday parties, baby showers and weddings.
Akins said she will now have to call the people who have scheduled events there to let them know about the fire. She said another local church is willing to offer their venue to brides, since this one is no longer an option.
WDRB Skycam shows the damage left after flames ripped through a historic Hardin Co. chapel. Hear from the owners and @DarbyBeane on @WDRBNews at 4 #fire #dronevideo pic.twitter.com/j0Pfe7kqVo— Emily Evans (@EmilyEvansWDRB) January 28, 2020
It's unclear right now if Akins will rebuild. She said she's just going to take things one day at a time.
"We're just going to listen to what God directs us," she said. "We feel like God put us here to begin with, and I can't imagine why he would take the building, but God has it all under control."
No one was hurt in the fire. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office said the cause is still under investigation.
Anyone who has booked events at The Cecilian Chapel can reach the owners by visiting the venue's website or by clicking here.
