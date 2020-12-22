LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Extensive damage was left behind after Camp Hi-Ho went up in flames last month.
Now more information is being released about what caused the fire.
Fire marshals say the fire was caused by an electrical fire and may have stemmed from an extension cord.
Camp officials said in a letter to campers Tuesday that they had to bulldoze the entire barn because the parts that weren't burned by the fire were destroyed by heat and water.
The camp is finalizing plans for a new building now and construction could begin as early as January.
Officials say they plan to welcome campers back this summer.
Actress Jennifer Lawrence's family runs the camp at their Kentucky farm.
