GEORGETOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Brett Christopherson raises three kids in Georgetown with plenty peace of mind, because his house is just feet away from a fire station: Georgetown Township Fire District's Station One.
"Oh, yeah," said the father before shooting hoops with his children. "That was one of the big reasons of us moving here was the fire department being here."
However, unknowing to Christopherson, most days Station One sits locked with lights off, without firefighters inside.
Instead of responding from that station, which is located in the heart of Georgetown near the elementary school, firefighters respond from Station Two, which is located south of Interstate 64.
Fire Chief Richard Bader confirmed those details to WDRB News after a fire board meeting Wednesday night.
"Right now, we're light on personnel, and Station 1 is running intermittently," Bader said, and when asked, he said it likely hasn't been staffed "hardly at all" over the past month.
That's surprising news to Christopherson.
"Super shocked. I didn't know that it wasn't running this whole time," he said.
Three separate sources on the fire department, who spoke under a condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation from Bader, said the closure and short-staffing are emblematic of a larger problem. The firefighters say Bader has created a toxic environment of bullying, threats and violence at the fire department that's keeping some from applying to open positions and causing others to resign.
All three sources confirmed a recent letter of resignation written by a firefighter who helped man the station that's now closed many days. The letter was posted to a Facebook group in December.
"In 14 years this is the worst I have ever seen this department and it saddens me," it reads, in part.
Wednesday, 17 firefighters also took a stand when they signed a letter of "no confidence" in the chief.
"Under the poor management of Bader, district members have endured a hostile work environment for years that produces poor morale, lack of trust and a staff that is not empowered or valued by the management," the firefighters wrote in the letter.
Wednesday, WDRB News asked Bader if the public is at any risk because of the growing rift at the fire department.
"Absolutely not," he said.
Despite the chief's assurance, the three firefighter sources believe response times are increasing because the undermanned department can't staff Station One.
Neither Lafayette Township or Greenville — two departments that neighbor Georgetown — say they're struggling with staffing.
Thursday, WDRB News had more questions for the chief, but Bader didn't respond to an email.
