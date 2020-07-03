LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As first responders in Jefferson County are expecting people out on the river and lakes this weekend for the Fourth of July holiday, they are reminding boaters to be cautious.
Jordan Yuodis, a spokesman for Jefferson County Fire Service, said one of the most important things for boaters to remember is to wear a life vest.
He also reminded boaters that boats and booze are not a good combination.
"People want to go out and have a good time and have drinks and celebrate, Youdis said. "A lot of times, that's when we see those simple mistakes that people normally wouldn't make, happen this weekend."
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said it will have extra patrols on the water this weekend to ensure everyone is staying safe.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.