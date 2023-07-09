LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special program gave young girls a chance to show off some of their golf skills on Sunday.
First Tee Louisville hosted Women in Golf Day at Shawnee Golf Course in the Shawnee neighborhood. The event was first held two years ago.
Around 50 children and young adults took part in games and golf-themed activities. Speakers joined a panel of female golf professionals to talk about their backgrounds, jobs and experiences in golf in a predominantly male sport.
The panel included Erin Rowland, who works at Golf House Kentucky as the foundation coordinator, Adrienne Farrow, manager of Golf Galax St. Matthews, Tiana Jones, who is the head men's and women's golf coach at University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Erika Dixon, the head golf professional at Elk Run Golf Club.
"I think that is really important just to see their mentors and people who are like them so that they know that it is for them and they are welcome," said Olivia Pennybaker, First Tee Louisville program coordinator.
The girls were then treated to a food truck and ice cream to wrap up the afternoon.
First Tee Louisville is a nonprofit organization founded as the 200th chapter of First Tee in 2005.
