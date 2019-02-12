LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the rain weakened Tuesday and the flood waters are continued to rise, it began causing problems for drivers and those living along the Ohio River.
Todd Kerger joined his sister Tuesday in rescuing their parents from their home. Kerger's parents had nearly 3 feet of water in their home.
“It’s all about a waiting game right now,” Kerger said. “My parents are in their late 70s, and I don’t think they can take this anymore. They’re done.”
The Kergers just recently finished fixing it up after last year’s flood, when they lost everything.
“I’ve had enough," Kerger said while lifting a cooler full of food he'd removed from the refrigerator. "I am glad they are high and dry."
MSD had 12 pumping stations running Tuesday but were confident the waters would not be as severe as last year.
City officials reminded residents to take the flooding seriously and that the fire department already performed four rescues.
Nearby, Frankfort Avenue remained closed with a car nearly submerged. Much of nearby Champions Park remained underwater as water closed in over River Road near Zorn Avenue.
Those who work downtown were not spared from the flooding. Many have to look for other places to park after dozens of spaces are now under several feet of water.
“It wasn’t that bad two days ago, and then they started blocking it off," said Steve Liebert, who works near the Galt House. "So right now, I am just wondering if it will be available tomorrow."
The Ohio River is expected to crest Thursday.
