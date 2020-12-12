FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A possible merger could signal a new future for fire service in Floyd County, Indiana.
County commissioner are considering bringing the LaFayette, Georgetown, Greenville and Franklin fire districts together under one roof.
Jeremy Klein, chief of the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, said Franklin and Greenville currently contract out with other departments for service, including some from neighboring counties.
"This just doesn't make sense," Klein said. "Why can't this be better? Because, obviously, we want to provide the best service to the community that we can."
A merger has been considered in the past, but Klein said the idea was turned down due to concerns about the county's budget and raising taxes.
"For some of us that have been around quite a while, yeah, it feels like it's been kicked down the road," he added.
Klein said the current setup leads to issues such as gaps in coverage and slower response times. He believes combining the fire districts would streamline the process.
"When a 911 call is made, everything from that point on — from that person's emergency — minutes matter," Klein said. "Seconds count. You're on a timeline."
The merger would likely come at a cost to tax payers, but exact details have yet to be finalized. The City of New Albany has its own fire department and would not be impacted by the move.
If the county commissioners vote to approve the merger by the end of 2020, taxes for the central fire district could start being collected in 2021 so it could launch in 2022.
"It is time to get this done," Klein said. "It's time for everybody to get the service that they deserve."
The next public meeting to discuss the merger will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Pine View Government Center.
