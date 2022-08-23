LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Library has a new branch location.
A special "Floyd County Library Collection" is featured inside the Indiana University Southeast campus library on Grant Line Road in New Albany, which just began a new semester Monday.
A grant from the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County funded the purchase of books geared toward IUS students.
The new partnership also allows students to request books from the public library's main branch and access its digital collection.
Members of the public are also free to visit the IUS branch of the library, which accepts and can give out library cards to the main library branch in downtown New Albany.
"It's all about increasing accessibility and meeting people where they're at," said Luis Munoz, marketing director of The Floyd County Library. "You know, we knew that this was a part of Floyd County in Indiana that we weren't servicing as well as we could be. So when we saw the opportunity to reach out to college students and faculty and staff, we jumped on it."
The library also hopes to provide programming and events for IUS students with this new location.
Though it just opened up Monday, the library is already getting requests for holds on books to be picked up at the IUS branch.
