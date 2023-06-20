LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Police Memorial will remain at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville for the time being.
The memorial honors police who have died in the line of duty with an eternal flame. It is owned and cared for by eight Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) lodges in Jefferson County.
The memorial was vandalized at least twice in May, so the FOP Presidents Council considered moving the memorial.
According to a news release, the eight lodge presidents met on June 12 to discuss if the memorial should be moved to another location.
"The presidents decided to leave the Memorial at its current location until the survivors of those officers on the Memorial can be consulted along with membership of each lodge and listening to public input," Ryan Straw, Jefferson County FOP Presidents Council Chair, said in a news release. "The Presidents Council is also considering the formation of a trust for the preservation and upkeep of the Memorial."
