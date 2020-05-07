LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ford Motor Company's two Louisville auto plants could resume operations as soon as May 18.
As part of the phased restart, Ford plans to bring back a first wave of employees who are not able to do their jobs remotely, according to a news release. Ford's assembly plants that operate on three shifts will return with two shifts. Most plants that operate on two shifts will reopen with one shift.
"We’ve been working intently with state and federal governments, our union partners and a cross-section of our workforce to reopen our North American facilities," Ford’s Chief Operating Officer, Jim Farley, said in the news release.
Ford has reopened its facilities in China and began a phased restart in Europe. Ford's North American part depots will reopen at full operation May 11.
Ford employs more than 12,000 workers between its two Louisville plants: Kentucky Truck Plant and Louisville Assembly Plant.
All employees will be required to wear face masks and will have their temperatures screened once they arrive on site. Ford said that safety glasses or face shields will be provided to employees when their jobs don't allow social distancing.
