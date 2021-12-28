LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Forecastle Festival will make its return to Waterfront Park in 2022 — a bit earlier than usual.
Forecastle is scheduled to return May 27-29, 2022, according to a post on the festival's social media pages Tuesday evening.
The tide has turned. #Forecastle is officially back May 27-29, 2022. ✨ Check in tomorrow for some exciting updates 👀 https://t.co/twP5ubercf pic.twitter.com/Qy6hGuRlYX— Forecastle Festival (@forecastle) December 29, 2021
Forecastle was canceled in 2020 and 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic — a more than $4 million economic blow to the city for both years. Headliners scheduled for the 2020 festival included Jack Johnson, Cage The Elephant and The 1975.
Earlier this month, Louisville native Jack Harlow announced during a concert at the Louisville Palace that he would be headlining the 2022 festival.
The annual 3-day music festival, which brings millions of dollars and thousands of people to the city, has traditionally been held in July. Organizers said in March that the festival would move to Memorial Day weekend in the hopes of bringing cooler temperatures.
Louisville Tourism said Forecastle brought in around 65,000 attendees and just under $5 million to the region the last time it was held in 2019.
Forecastle was founded by JK McKnight as a one-day neighborhood event held in Tyler Park with "probably less than 50 people there," McKnight told WDRB News in 2014, adding that the festival remains true to its original goal of celebrating music, art, and environmental activism.
The festival, which has been held at Waterfront Park since 2010, is now produced by AC Entertainment, which was purchased by Live Nation in 2016. AC Entertainment also produces the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, and Railbird Festival at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.
Forecastle has drawn big headliners over the years, including artists such as Outkast, The Black Keys, Jack White, Run the Jewels, The Killers, My Morning Jacket, and many more.
Additional details about the 2022 festival are expected to be released sometime Wednesday.
For more information about Forecastle, click here.
