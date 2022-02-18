LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former District 1 Metro Councilwoman Jessica Green has a new job, across the street at Metro Hall as a Circuit Court judge.
Family, friends and colleagues filled the Muhammad Ali Center in downtown Louisville for Green's swearing in ceremony Friday evening.
Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Green to the 9th Division of Jefferson County's Circuit Court seat after the retirement of Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman.
In addition to being a practicing attorney for 14 years, Green served on Metro Council since 2015 representing District 1.
.@WDRBNews Hon. Jessica Green reflects on her career and journey and credits Central High School for producing many of the city’s black lawyers. pic.twitter.com/TZa4te0enU— Stephan Johnson (@StephanWDRB) February 19, 2022
During the tearful ceremony, Green said she will be a fair jurist, and hopes her story inspires others as the granddaughter of sharecroppers who had a third grade education.
"The message is, whether you are Black, whether you are poor, whether you are a woman, or carrying a baby right now. Do not ever let anybody try to convince you that you cannot be everything and all that you are called to be," she said.
.@WDRBNews Hon. Denise Clayton Chief, Court of Appeals of Ky. administers the Oath of Office. Judge Green’s son holds the Bible and husband Dwayne Robinson does Robing. pic.twitter.com/pxaRRcZjnD— Stephan Johnson (@StephanWDRB) February 18, 2022
Green also announced on Friday that she is expecting her third child.
Applications are currently being accepted from residents in District 1 to fill Green's Council seat. Applicants are being accepted through Feb. 28, with candidate interviews being conducted in March. Metro Council will vote on candidates during a regularly scheduled council meeting on March 17.
Applicants must be 18 years old, a qualified voter and a resident of District 1 for at least one year. A resume and an application form must be emailed to metrocouncilclerk@louisvilleky.gov or mailed to the Metro Council Clerk's Office. To fill out the form, click here.
