LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former state of Kentucky representative Ron Crimm has died at the age of 87.
Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon said the Republican politician, who represented the 33rd District, died. Crimm represented parts of Jefferson and Oldham counties.
I'm saddened to learn of the passing of my friend and former House colleague, Representative Ron Crimm, who served the people in the 33rd District with care and compassion for 20 years. My prayers are with his family in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/Oz3Nd83TCB— Auditor Mike Harmon (@KyAuditorHarmon) August 25, 2022
Harmon said Crimm served with care and compassion for 20 years.
