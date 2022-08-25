REP. RON CRIMM DIES

Rep. Ron Crimm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former state of Kentucky representative Ron Crimm has died at the age of 87.

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon said the Republican politician, who represented the 33rd District, died. Crimm represented parts of Jefferson and Oldham counties.

Harmon said Crimm served with care and compassion for 20 years.

