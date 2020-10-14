Robert Neff

Robert Neff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department will avoid prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct.

Robert Neff admits to tying up a woman up at her job, kissing and groping her.

Neff resigned from the force Monday after his guilty plea.

He repeatedly went to a gas station off Taylor Boulevard and made sexual advances on a worker.

Police say in one of the incidents, he tied her arms behind her back with plastic, hugged and kissed her and groped her chest in a back room during a fake search.

He was on duty and in uniform.

Neff got two years probation for official and sexual misconduct.

Related stories:

Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags