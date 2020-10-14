LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department will avoid prison after he pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct.
Robert Neff admits to tying up a woman up at her job, kissing and groping her.
Neff resigned from the force Monday after his guilty plea.
He repeatedly went to a gas station off Taylor Boulevard and made sexual advances on a worker.
Police say in one of the incidents, he tied her arms behind her back with plastic, hugged and kissed her and groped her chest in a back room during a fake search.
He was on duty and in uniform.
Neff got two years probation for official and sexual misconduct.
Related stories:
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.