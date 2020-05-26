LOUISVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police said a former Paoli police officer has pleaded guilty to conversion after he was accused of keeping evidence including drugs in his home.
Former Paoli Police Officer Tyler Phillips is accused of taking pieces of evidence to his home instead of placing them into evidence at the Paoli Police Department, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
Authorities also believe Phillips conducted "a controlled buy of methamphetamine and kept the methamphetamine in his possession instead of placing it into evidence."
Phillips resigned from the department on Jan. 10. Four days later, Paoli Police Department Chief Randy Sanders requested an investigation.
Investigators determined that evidence was missing from several of Phillip's cases, and many of those items were in his possession, according to ISP.
Phillips pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge on May 26 in Orange County Superior Court, police said.
