LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville football player is now pursuing his hoop dreams.
A tragedy ended Herbert Henry's football career at the University of Louisville and almost took his life but it also gave him a new mission.
"I wanted to be a basketball player before I was a football player," he said.
Henry's hoop dreams started at Doss High School.
"I was about 5'11, maybe 5'10 and a half power forward," Henry said. "So, you know, I knew I wouldn't go too far. We had 6'5 guys like Derek Anderson and Chris Travis."
Henry eventually switched his focus to football. That earned him a scholarship to Louisville where he played fullback for legendary coach Howard Schnellenberger.
"One thing led to another and the next thing you know," Henry said. "In a blink of an eye, you know, I'm in this situation."
In his sophomore year, there was a confrontation with a man who brought a gun to a fistfight.
"I just threw a punch and immediately, when I threw that punch, I was on the ground," Henry said. "Two shots. One in the back, one in the chest."
The confrontation ended Henry's football career and left him in a wheelchair, but it also switched the focus back to his first love.
"We're still athletes, even though we live and push and wheelchairs look different...all different abilities," Henry said.
These days, Henry is balling again. He's also helping others and giving back.
"I want to be that mentor to a lot of people if I can help in any kind of way," Henry said.
Henry is a member of the Louisville Spokes and Spires Wheelchair basketball team and coaching the Junior Mustangs Youth Wheelchair basketball team in an upcoming charity game.
"The Junior Mustangs and some of our old players from the Spokes and Spires adult team will be partnering up to play against some of the University...ah, basketball and football legends," Henry said.
Money raised will benefit the Junior Mustangs, the Sickle Cell Association of Kentuckiana, and Simmons College basketball. That's why Henry is hoping for a packed house at tipoff. The game will be played at Male High School.
"We've got to feed our players and parents, we've got to do brunch and meet and greet," Henry said. "So many different things to pay for the facility, pay for security, pay for the referee."
Meanwhile, if you're expecting a blowout, you're not alone.
"I don't want them beating up on my boys too bad," Henry said. "It's not even going to be close. We may spot them 20."
Just to be clear, Henry considers the legends, the underdogs.
"I think it's gonna be our wheelchair athletes that are going to run those U of L boys out of the gym," Henry said.
The playing field will be even because everyone will use wheelchairs, that includes the able-bodied players. The game is Saturday, Oct. 15. Henry says they're still looking for sponsors and players.
To find out more about the event, contact Herb Henry at 502-417-0855.
