LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fort Knox is warning residents in the area that the post is going to get noisy this week.
On social media, the post said it will be conducting military training exercises from Feb. 26 to March 5 that may be "louder than normal at times."
"Exercises involving aircraft, maneuvers and weapons firing in daytime and nighttime hours are an important aspect of maintaining critical capabilities and readiness of all units," the post said. "This notice is provided as a courtesy for residents of the greater Fort Knox area."
Fort Knox also said "increased noise and vibrations" may be experienced in the surrounding area this week.
