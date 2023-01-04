LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department says a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon has been found.
The department's missing person unit issued an alert on Tuesday for 29-year-old Deanna Wagner after she disappeared from the area of Second Street and Broadway.
Wagner, who has developmental disabilities and is a diabetic that requires medication, was located safely and reunited with loved ones, according to an email from LMPD received at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday.
