LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The foundation created in honor of a Louisville photographer killed during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will host a gala in an effort to educate and bring people together.
Tyler Gerth died just after 9 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the age of 27 after being shot in Jefferson Square Park while he was taking photos of the ongoing protests in Louisville over the death of Breonna Taylor.
Since his death, family and friends have created Building Equal Bridges — The Tyler Gerth Foundation in his honor. The nonprofit has sponsored the Polaroid Project at the Louisville Urban League, donating $10,000 to the group in October 2021 to continue the program for another year, re-naming it the Tyler Gerth Polaroid Project.
The program distributes cameras and equipment to local students with an interest in photography. The project also "teaches elementary through high school students different aspects of photography including photojournalism, art, expression, social justice and activism — all while keeping an emphasis of using photography as a way to aid in maintaining mental health," according to a news release.
The organization also funds scholarships for local high school students.
Now, the foundation will host Building Equal Bridges — The Tyler Gerth Foundation Gala, a photo exhibition and benefit auction, on March 4 at the Frazier History Museum from 7-10 p.m.
The gala will consist of a silent auction and a live auction, along with wine, beer and hors d'oeuvres.
Organizers said the event is focused around Gerth's photography and legacy, with a gallery of his work on display.
All proceeds raised from the gala will go to the foundation, benefit the Tyler Gerth Polaroid Project with the Louisville Urban League, and a memorial scholarship in Gerth's name at Trinity High School.
Tickets are required for the gala. They can be purchased now for $70 by clicking here.
For more information about the gala, click here. For more information about Building Equal Bridges, Tyler Gerth Foundation, click here.
