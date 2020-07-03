LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A memorial service was held Friday for a Louisville photographer shot and killed in Jefferson Square.
Tyler Gerth was remembered on what would have been his 28th birthday. The memorial mass was held at St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church on Bardstown Road in the Highlands.
Gerth's sisters, Brittany Loewen and Tiffany Hensley, gave his eulogy.
"Happy birthday, Bubby," Loewen said. "We love you. We miss you. We are still going to watch 'Hamilton' tonight on Disney+ like we had planned, celebrating the ultimate gift of having you in our lives."
After the service, there was a private visitation for family and friends on the church grounds.
A GoFundMe account set up will benefit causes Tyler was passionate about.
"Allow this moment to sit with you," Loewen said. "May it drive you to action in remembrance of the man who could have never dreamed of the plans the Lord had it store for him and the way he would inspire and influence so many."
The family thanked the community for its support.
Police charged 23-year-old Steven Nelson Lopez with Gerth's murder on June 29, along with nine counts of wanton endangerment. Police say surveillance video taken at the scene appears to show Lopez approach demonstrators at Jefferson Square, shove someone on his left, then pull a gun from a man in a black tactical vest before opening fire.
Lopez remains in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Related Stories:
- Police examining videos taken moments before Tyler Gerth shooting
- Witnesses describe disarming suspect accused of killing Louisville photographer in Jefferson Square
- McConnell expresses sympathies for Gerth family, said photographer died because of 'senseless violence'
- Man charged with gunning down photographer at Jefferson Square Park pleads not guilty
- 'He was my hero' | Family, community pay tribute to shooting victim with vigil at Jefferson Square Park
- Authorities identify suspect in fatal shooting at Jefferson Square Park
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.