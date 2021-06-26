LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of people walked or ran in honor of a man who was killed during protests at Jefferson Square Park last year.
The Tyler Gerth Foundation hosted its inaugural Tyler Gerth Memorial 5K at the Big Four Bridge Lawn at the Waterfront Park on Saturday.
Exactly one year ago, Gerth was shot and killed at Jefferson Square Park while photographing protests.
During the event, participants also rode bicycles to honor Gerth, whose goal was to build equal bridges throughout the community with racial justice. Building Equal Bridges works to continue Gerth's mission of creating a future in which his nieces and nephews won't have to deal with racism and division.
Gerth's father said the 5K will be an annual event.
