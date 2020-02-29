LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men faced a judge Saturday morning charged with promoting human trafficking with a victim under the age of 18.
Amos Brown, Jeffrey Stults, Richard Tong, and Bradley Martin all have bonds set at $100,000.
According to arrest records, each of the four men separately contacted an undercover officer who was posing as a minor and arranged to engage in sexual acts for money and agreed to meet at a hotel. The men contacted the undercover officer from an ad posted on various websites.
All four of the men are charged with promoting human trafficking with a victim under the age of 18 and engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure sex with a minor. A not guilty plea was entered for all four men.
Two of the men are also facing drug charges. Tong is charged with possession of marijuana and Martin is charged with possession of marijuana and cocaine.
They each have court dates set for various days and times in early March.
