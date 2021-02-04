LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bakery on Frankfort Avenue said they will be closing their doors "until the world reopens."
In a letter, the owner of Annie May's Sweet Cafe, a gluten and nut-free bakery, said her business has "never been thriving" during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I must lay off all my employees and go into survival mode until the world re-opens. This was not an easy decision for me to make, and I rewrote every scenario possible to see if any one of them would allow me to keep my employees on," Annie May wrote.
The small business owner, who opened her bakery in Louisville in February 2010, was also forced to close her new location in Newton, Massachusetts.
May said she hopes to reopen with a full staff in Louisville by fall.
In the meantime, the final day for curbside pickups will be Feb. 13, with the bakery shutting down Feb. 14 through March 1 to restructure their ordering process.
The business will reopen March 1 for limited orders and their cookie club.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.