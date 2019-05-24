JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Free counseling is being offered for neighbors who lived near the catastrophic explosion in Jeffersonville.
The natural gas explosion in the early hours of May 19 on Assembly Road killed Billy Phillips and critically injured his wife, Janet. The explosion leveled their home and damaged a dozen others nearby. Neighbors were rattled, after being shaken out of their homes before dawn.
Counselors with LifeSpring Health Systems are now offering free therapy for neighbors. The same kind of counseling was offered to residents of Henryville, Indiana, after the 2012 tornado.
President and CEO Terry Stawar said they want to help. "Also try to develop a plan for the future and start to feel safe again, and that's one of the biggest challenges after something like this happens. It just disrupts you so much. You have a feeling of insecurity -- of, 'Can I trust anything?'" he said.
LifeSpring hosts a neighborhood spaghetti dinner and debriefing on Tuesday, May 28 at 6 p.m. at Cook Memorial United Methodist Church at 1025 Allison Lane in Jeffersonville. For information, call 812-206-1363.
Four therapists will attend to talk to anyone needing some help.
Related stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.