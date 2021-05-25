LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lynn Family Stadium will have its first chance to host a full capacity event next month.
The sporting venue in Butchertown is holding its "Grand Opening" game on June 12 as Louisville City FC plays Memphis 901 FC.
Lynn Family Stadium opened in 2020 but had capacity restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kentucky's capacity restrictions and mask mandate ends June 11, allowing for the soccer-specific stadium on Adams Street to offer its full compliment of seating options.
"We view the grand opening of Lynn Family Stadium as a celebration of our city," Brad Estes, president of Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC, said in a news release. "When private business and local government work together, combined with support of an entire community, a junkyard can be turned into a crown jewel of professional sports."
LouCity's match against the Indy Eleven on Saturday is the stadium's first with a 75% capacity audience.
