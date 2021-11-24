LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Metro Police Foundation has started a fundraiser for the construction worker and Louisville Metro Police officer who were shot on the Watterson Expressway early Friday morning.
In a Facebook post, the foundation says several officers asked if they could start the fundraiser to support Sgt. Chris Lane and Freddie O'Bannon.
O'Bannon, a 37-year-old father of five was shot and killed, and Lane, who has been with LMPD since 2007, was shot early Friday morning on I-264 in Shively.
That's where Lane was working a traffic detail as construction crews with Louisville Paving and Construction were setting up for routine maintenance when he heard a gunshot, according to LMPD Chief Erika Shields.
According to court documents, the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Keyshaun Joseph Canard Stewart, walked up to O'Bannon, who was sitting in his work truck, and fired a shot into the truck, killing him.
After shooting O'Bannon, police say Stewart then walked over to the police car and shot the officer. Lane was able to chase down Stewart and shot him a "couple times," per Chief Shields.
Police are not sure of Stewart's motive or where exactly he came from before shooting.
The foundation says the pair worked together and "Chris really enjoyed Fred’s company and is devastated by his loss."
The officer has a "long road to recovery" and is unable to work for an extended period of time.
"The families of both of these men need our help as we head into the holiday season," the foundation wrote on Facebook. "Please show your support by donating and sharing this post."
Over $3,500 had been raised as of 10 p.m. Wednesday night. To donate, click here.
