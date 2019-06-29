LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fundraising effort is underway to help newborn twins after their father was shot in a drive-by on the way home from visiting them at the hospital.
Baby clothes and other newborn-essential items are being collected to donate to the family of 20-year-old Tyrese Garvin, who was taken off life support and died Friday afternoon. He was shot on Roseland Avenue last Sunday evening -- just a week after his twins, a boy and a girl, were born.
"We want to stock this mother up for hopefully the next six months to a year with items because this father won't be working at GE to support them the way that he wanted to," community activist Christopher 2X said.
Starting Monday, donations can be dropped off at the Chestnut Street Family YMCA's child development center, which is located at 930 W Chestnut St.
The fundraiser will last through the month of July.
