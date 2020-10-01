LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two of the officers who were involved in serving the warrant at Breonna Taylor's apartment now have online fundraising pages.
The family of Myles Cosgrove says on the GiveSendGo page that it clearly will be impossible for Cosgrove to safely return to his position. The page also talks about threats against Cosgrove and his family.
"Most people don't know what it's like to have a weapon fired at you," a note on the page states. "Even fewer know what it's like, after all of that, to have the entire world turn on you with pure vitriol for simply performing your job exactly as you were trained by your superiors."
The former U.S. Marine's page has raised more than $30,000.
"Myles' reputation has been completely dismantled and the psychological trauma is something that he will have to cope with for the rest of his life," the page states. "Every day, the threats seem more legitimate and scarier; his family has been doxed and harassed, while the threats remain unrelenting. Although Myles may never feel completely safe again, if you can help us reach our goal, we can at least get him on a path to security and allow him to focus on his main objective: the safety of his family."
Cosgrove's partner, who was shot in the leg the night Taylor died, also has a GiveSendGo Page. More than $20,000 has been donated to Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly. A previous page for Mattingly had reached $7,000 on GoFundMe, but that site took it down and returned all contributions to the donors.
Detective Brett Hankison, along with Mattingly and Cosgrove, with LMPD's Criminal Interdiction Division, burst into Taylor's Springfield Drive apartment around 1 a.m. March 13 to serve a search warrant, according to police reports. Taylor was inside the apartment with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker.
Taylor, 26, was shot six times and died at the scene.
Walker thought they were being robbed, according to his attorney, and fired at officers when they rushed in, hitting Mattingly in the leg.
A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Hankison last week on three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into an apartment near Taylor's unit where a man, pregnant woman and child were at the time.
No one was charged in Taylor's death.
