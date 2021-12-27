Diners at Tim Tam Tavern

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday, a Louisville restaurant that would normally be closed opened its doors to raise money for an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department who as killed in the line of duty.

The Tim Tam Tavern at 1022 Clarks Lane, near St. X High School, was crowded just before noon on Monday. Kevin Hulsman, the former owner of the Germantown restaurant, says it's all to raise money for Zachary Cottongim, an LMPD officer who died in a crash on I-64.

"We're doing 'Pizza With a Purpose,' for Officer Cottongim who passed away, we all know," Hulsman said. "Our family -- we've known his father, Dale, forever. Since I was little. And so we're giving back. We work with the police foundation. You see the police here -- the community here -- helping out.

The tavern opened at 11 a.m. 

"And we're going to go until 7, barring we still have pizza dough -- and supplies -- still left," Hulsman said.

Hulsman said this loss is especially difficult, because it's personal.

"We've helped out other officers before when they've had a fallen officer, things like that -- but when someone you actually know, it's a little bit harder," he said. "You know, we did our visitation, paid our support to the family, now we're helping back every other way we can."

All of the proceeds from Monday's sales will go toward Cottongim's family, Hulsman said.

"That's the best part about it is we're able to get our product out to people and be worth a good cause."

LMPD First Division officer Zachary Cottongim was hit by a vehicle after police say a driver lost control just after 10 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 18. He was outside of his police cruiser "conducting an investigation of a vehicle" on I-64 West at Mellwood Avenue, when he was hit.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said in a statement to WDRB last week that "as of this time, no charges are expected in this incident."

Zachary Cottongim with wife.jpg

Zachary Cottongim and his wife Jamie. (Courtesy of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation) 

Cottongim, 29, died at University of Louisville Hospital hours after the crash. He was laid to rest with full honors at the historic Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands on Wednesday.

"The facts of the incident are still being determined by the LMPD Traffic. According to the lead investigator, Ofc. Cottongim had a self-initiated run on a wrecked vehicle from a previous incident at that location the night before," Ellis said in the statement.

Initial reports that the accident was a "hit and run" were corrected by LMPD after the crash. It has not given details about the driver or the circumstances of what happened.