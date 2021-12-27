LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday, a Louisville restaurant that would normally be closed opened its doors to raise money for an officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department who as killed in the line of duty.
The Tim Tam Tavern at 1022 Clarks Lane, near St. X High School, was crowded just before noon on Monday. Kevin Hulsman, the former owner of the Germantown restaurant, says it's all to raise money for Zachary Cottongim, an LMPD officer who died in a crash on I-64.
LMPD Chief Erika Shields prepares to present an American flag to the family of Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim, as he is laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
People pay their respects with a "Thin Blue Line" American Flag, as the procession for Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim makes its way to Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 21, 2021.
LMPD's First Division placed a police SUV in front of its building at 416 North 29th Street as a memorial to Cottongim. The public is invited to stop and pay their respects. Dec. 20, 2021 Image courtesy LMPD on Twitter.
A bagpiper plays, as Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim is laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
Fellow officers embrace, after Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
A bagpiper plays, as Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
A bagpiper plays, as Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
A bugler plays "Taps," as Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
LMPD Chief Erika Shields salues, as Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
LMPD Chief Erka Shields at graveside for Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim as he is laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
Mayor Greg Fischer at graveside, as Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim is laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
An Honor Guard folds an American flag, as Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim is laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
An Honor Guard presents the American Flag, as Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim is laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
The Louisville Police Drum Corp plays, as Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim is laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
LMPD officers at graveside, as Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim is laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
Officers and Kentucky National Guardsmen at graveside, as Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim is laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
LMPD officers graveside, as Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim is laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
An LMPD officer salues, as Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim is laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
LMPD officers salute, as Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim is laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
The family of Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim stands outside Southeast Christian Church waiting for his flag-draped casket to be brought out following his funeral. Dec. 22, 2021
The family of Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim stands outside Southeast Christian Church waiting for his flag-draped casket to be brought out following his funeral. Dec. 22, 2021
Louisville Metro Police officers carry Officer Zachary Cottongim from Southeast Christian Church following his funeral. Dec. 22, 2021
A hearse waits outside Southeast Christian Church following the funeral of Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim. Dec. 22, 2021
A horse drawn carriage is prepared for the funeral of Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim to be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021
People pay their respects with a "Thin Blue Line" American Flag, as the procession for Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim makes its way to Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 21, 2021.
An LMPD cruiser in traffic, as the procession for Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim makes its way to Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 21, 2021.
An LMPD cruiser in traffic, as the procession for Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim makes its way to Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 21, 2021.
Police vehicles in traffic, as the procession for Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim makes its way to Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 21, 2021.
Police vehicles pass a Louisville Fire truck in traffic, as the procession for Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim makes its way to Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 21, 2021.
An LMPD officer pays his respects, as the procession for Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim makes its way to Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 21, 2021.
Louisville firefighters pay their respects, as the procession for Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim makes its way to Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 21, 2021.
An American flag flies over the entrance of Cave Hill Cemetery, as the procession for Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim makes its way to his final resting place. Dec. 21, 2021.
Police vehicles in the procession for Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim makes its way to Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 21, 2021.
LMPD officers pay their respects, as the procession for Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim makes its way to Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 21, 2021.
An LMPD officer pays his respects under an American flag, as the procession for Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim makes its way to Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 21, 2021.
A hearse carrying Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim makes its way to Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 21, 2021.
Police and fire vehicles in traffic, as the procession for Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim makes its way to Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 21, 2021.
Zachary Cottongim, his wife and their two children. (Courtesy of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation)
Zachary Cottongim and his wife Jamie. (Courtesy of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation)
Zachary Cottongim, his wife and one of their children. (Courtesy of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation)
Zachary Cottongim, his wife and one of their children. (Courtesy of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation)
Zachary Cottongim and his wife Jamie. (Courtesy of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation)
Zachary Cottongim, his wife and their two children. (Courtesy of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation)
Zachary Cottongim, his wife and their two children. (Courtesy of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation)
LMPD's First Division placed a police SUV in front of its building at 416 North 29th Street as a memorial to Cottongim. The public is invited to stop and pay their respects. Dec. 20, 2021 Image courtesy LMPD on Twitter.
LMPD officer Zachary Cottongim. (Photo courtesy of LMPD)
"We're doing 'Pizza With a Purpose,' for Officer Cottongim who passed away, we all know," Hulsman said. "Our family -- we've known his father, Dale, forever. Since I was little. And so we're giving back. We work with the police foundation. You see the police here -- the community here -- helping out.
The tavern opened at 11 a.m.
"And we're going to go until 7, barring we still have pizza dough -- and supplies -- still left," Hulsman said.
Hulsman said this loss is especially difficult, because it's personal.
"We've helped out other officers before when they've had a fallen officer, things like that -- but when someone you actually know, it's a little bit harder," he said. "You know, we did our visitation, paid our support to the family, now we're helping back every other way we can."
All of the proceeds from Monday's sales will go toward Cottongim's family, Hulsman said.
"That's the best part about it is we're able to get our product out to people and be worth a good cause."
LMPD First Division officer Zachary Cottongim was hit by a vehicle after police say a driver lost control just after 10 a.m. on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 18. He was outside of his police cruiser "conducting an investigation of a vehicle" on I-64 West at Mellwood Avenue, when he was hit.
LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said in a statement to WDRB last week that "as of this time, no charges are expected in this incident."
Cottongim, 29, died at University of Louisville Hospital hours after the crash. He was laid to rest with full honors at the historic Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands on Wednesday.
"The facts of the incident are still being determined by the LMPD Traffic. According to the lead investigator, Ofc. Cottongim had a self-initiated run on a wrecked vehicle from a previous incident at that location the night before," Ellis said in the statement.
Initial reports that the accident was a "hit and run" were corrected by LMPD after the crash. It has not given details about the driver or the circumstances of what happened.
LMPD Chief Erika Shields prepares to present an American flag to the family of Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim, as he is laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery in the Highlands. Dec. 22, 2021