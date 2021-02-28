LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit had its facility on Grinstead Drive significantly damaged by flooding due to heavy rain Sunday in Louisville.
Gilda's Club Kentuckiana, an organization that provides support to people with cancer and their families, suffered damages estimated from $75,000 to $100,000, according to an email from the nonprofit.
Sunday was the third time the Gilda's Club facility has been flooded, "but this is by far the most significant," the organization said in its email.
Members of Gilda's Club Kentuckiana spent Sunday trying to salvage what they can from the facility, including furniture and artwork. An environmental cleanup company was also at the facility assessing the damage but said the cleanup process cannot begin until the rain stops.
MSD had been working to resolve the continuing issue prior to Sunday.
In its email, Gilda's Club Kentuckiana said community members are welcome to help by making a donation to the organization. To do so, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.