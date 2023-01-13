LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting Saturday, people can begin ordering Girl Scout cookies online for scout delivery.
For six weeks, that's the only way to order cookies. Starting Feb. 27, online orders will be available for shipping. This year, a new cookie, called Raspberry Rally, is available exclusively online.
The girls are busy setting up their digital cookie websites for online orders.
"The cookie business is all about teaching girls how to be entrepreneurs, how to sell, how to build confidence, how to talk to people that they don't know, how to think about business plans and advertising. ..." said Maggie Elder, CEO of Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana. "All sorts of skills are learned through the cookie program, and the new cookie is an element of how they learn about how a new product in the marketplace can help them build their business."
In-person cookie booths will begin March 24.
Cookie sales help fund a variety of experiences for Girl Scouts, from summer camp to troop travel and service projects.
