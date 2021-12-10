LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana will start its 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season by launching its cookie program online.
According to a news release, Girl Scouts will use their marketing skills to create their own Digital Cookie website and promote their business to customers through emails and social media.
With the Digital Cookie portal, customers can have cookies shipped directly to them or delivered in-person.
