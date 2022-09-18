LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana is looking for new members.
The youth organization held a Family Fun Festival on Sunday afternoon at the Mall St. Matthews parking lot, where they had several activities, games and prizes.
Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana provides girls of all ages with learning opportunities and creates a pathway to new friendships.
"Join today, don't wait, do it now," Ronci Johnson, community outreach specialist for Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana said. "It's a great experience, you get the opportunity to go camping, to experience science, technology, engineering and math, you get to do fun arts and crafts and build friendships, most importantly."
For more information or to learn how to join Girl Scouts locally, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.