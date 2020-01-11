LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —Two General Motors (GM) employees were arrested after a state trooper caught them racing 2020 Corvettes in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
Alexander Thim, 27, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, and Mark Derkatz, 30, of Winsdor, Ontario, are facing the charges of reckless driving, racing a motor vehicle on a public highway and speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, according to WNKY.
A trooper noticed the three new Corvettes turn onto Lovers Lane and pulled over Thim and Derkatz. The third driver of the Corvette was not racing, according to the citation.
Derkatz, who was driving a white Corvette, was traveling at 100 mph in 45 mph zone, while Thim, in a red Corvette, reached 120 mph, according to the citations.
The suspects told police that they were employees at GM and had just left Cue Time Cocktails and Billiards.
Both men posted $1,000 bail and were released from the Warren County Regional Jail.
