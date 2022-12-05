LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will seek a second term as the state's leader.
Beshear, a Democrat, was joined Monday by his family and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman as he filed paperwork for next year's election. Beshear, 45, is expected to easily win the Democratic Primary.
Geoff Young, a perennial candidate, is the only Democratic challenger in the primary election, which is set for May 16, 2023.
On the Republican side, at least nine candidates have declared for the position. The GOP holds both U.S. Senate seats, five of six congressional seats, every statewide office other than governor and lieutenant governor and supermajorities in the legislature.
The flurry of GOP candidates started with current State Auditor Mike Harmon. The field now includes attorney Eric Deters, Rep. Savannah Maddox, Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Craft.
Beshear's first term in office has been dominated by one deadly crisis after another: the global COVID-19 pandemic, tornadoes that killed scores of people in western Kentucky in December and floodwaters in Appalachia that left dozens more Kentuckians dead. Through it all, Beshear has offered encouragement to victims, pledged to hold officials accountable for the federal response and dived into the details of the recovery process.
His father, Steve Beshear, was a two-term Kentucky governor from 2007-15.
According to a news release Monday, the launch of Beshear's reelection campaign will come next year.
Related Stories:
- Crises forge Beshear's first term as Kentucky governor
- 'Free-for-all | GOP field to take on Beshear in Kentucky governor's race expands
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved.